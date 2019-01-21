Motorsport

Kikankane reunites with Mitsubishi for 2019 season

ago
by Sharifah Namagoba Ramah
Duncan Mubiru’s new Evo-X

Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru will be looking for better fortunes this season after he acquired a Mitsubishi EvoX R4.

In 2016, Mubiru bought the same Evo from Andrew Desh Kananura only to return it back after a few days over alleged mechanical trouble with the car. 

In a space of four years, Mubiru has employed the Subaru N14, Mitsubishi Evo X, Subaru GVB, back to a Subaru N14 and now he returns to Mitsubishi Evo X. 

Now Desh’s former Evo X

However, lady luck is yet to be on his side during the title chase. 

Mubiru only registered a single finish last season when he secured a second podium finish in Masaka rally. 

He finished 17th overall in the NRC standings.

