Kikankane reunites with Mitsubishi for 2019 season

Duncan Mubiru’s new Evo-X

Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru will be looking for better fortunes this season after he acquired a Mitsubishi EvoX R4.

In 2016, Mubiru bought the same Evo from Andrew Desh Kananura only to return it back after a few days over alleged mechanical trouble with the car.

In a space of four years, Mubiru has employed the Subaru N14, Mitsubishi Evo X, Subaru GVB, back to a Subaru N14 and now he returns to Mitsubishi Evo X.

However, lady luck is yet to be on his side during the title chase.

Mubiru only registered a single finish last season when he secured a second podium finish in Masaka rally.

He finished 17th overall in the NRC standings.