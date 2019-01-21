Kirya promises changed team against Kireka United | Stanbic Uganda Cup

Tuesday January 22, 2019

Kireka United Vs Wakiso Giants – M.N, Namboole 4pm

Wakiso Giants [Wakiso Media]

Wakiso Giants coach Ibrahim Kirya says he will offer chance to players that haven’t enjoyed much playing time in the league when his side visit Kireka United in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The former URA and SC Villa coach, winner of the competition with the Jogoos however maintains the target in the competition is to go as far as possible.

“We want to go as far as possible and we shall treat the game with the attention it deserves,” said Kirya.

But we shall give players that haven’t had much playing time a chance to play so expect changes.

In that regard, the outspoken tactician could field players like Junior Ainemani, Richard Kigozi, Swaib Mudde and a couple of players that have had less playing time in the league.

The Purple Sharks lead the Elgon Group with 20 points while Kireka United are not doing as well in the Rwenzori Group.