Mbarara Rally to honor legend Muhangi

The 2019 National rally season opener; Mbarara rally will honor the late rally legend Charles Muhangi.

The former African and national rally champion who was also a co-founder of Mbarara motor club passed away last December.

The club now takes the rally back to Muhangi’s ancestral home in Bumbaire, Bushenyi district.

The late Charles Muhangi

“The Ishaka-Bumbaire stage ends exactly at late Muhangi’s home. Enough time will be given to all crews to place a flower on Muhangi final resting place before they proceed to another stage.

“We thought the gesture would be the best tribute we can offer to our legend,” said the event manager Sayeed Kaketo at the event launch on Monday.

The Lato Milk Mbarara rally will take place on the weekend of 8-10th February in Mbarara and Bushenyi.

The two days rally will cover total competitive distance of 145.93kilometres.

Entries for competitors were opened and scheduled to close on the 2nd February.

