CAF Champions League: AS Vita humiliates Simba in Congo

Simba Sports Club suffered a heart breaking 5-0 loss on the road to AS Vita in Kinshaha

CAF Champions League (Group D):

AS Vita (Congo) 5-0 Simba (Tanzania)

JS Saoura (Algeria) 1-1 Al Ahly (Egypt)

Jean Marc Makusu starred with a brace as Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita humiliated Tanzania’s Simba 5-0 during a CAF Champions League group D encounter played at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte.

Makusu opened the goal scoring business on the quarter hour mark.

Botuli Bompunga added the second five minutes later.

A penalty from Fabrice Luamba Ngoma ensured that AS Vita finishes the first half with a comfortable 3-0 lead by the half time break.

In the closing twenty minutes of the game, Kupa Makwekwe and Makusu added the final nails that sealed Simba’s coffin in one of their lowest ebbs over the years.

Three Uganda Cranes players featured in this match.

Forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and central defender Murushid Jjuuko started for Simba as new signing Savio Kabugo was on the bench for AS Vita

Vita are next in action in the Champions League on Saturday, 2 February against Saoura while Simba will face Al Ahly.

Vita Club move up to second in Group D, one point behind record eight-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt who are on four points after their 1-1 draw away to JS Saoura of Algeria on Friday.



Simba will host AS Vita at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam on 16th March 2019.

Other results:

Group A:

ASEC Mimosas 1-0 Lobi Stars

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Wydad Casablanca

Group B:

Esperance 2-0 FC Platinum

Orlando Pirates 3-0 Horoya AC

Group C:

Ismaily 1-2 Club Africain

CS Constantine 3-0 TP Mazembe

Team Line Ups:

AS Vita: Lukong, Shabani, Botuli Bompunga, Bangala, Sita, Ngoma, Nelson Munganga, Muzinga (Mbusa 80’), Kisinda (Moloko 78’), Jean Marc Makusu, Kazadi Kasengu.

Simba SC: Manual, Gyan, Murushid Juuko, Pascal Wawa, Husseini, Clautos Chama (Dilunga 62’), Kotei, Mkude, Yassin (Harunah Niyonzima 47’), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Meddie Kagere