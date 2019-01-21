Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns pip Wydad Casablanca (CAF Champions League)

Dennis Onyango on duty at Mamelodi Sundowns

CAF Champions League (Group A:

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Wydad Casablanca

ASEC Mimosas 1-0 Lobi Stars

Reigning Africa’s best goalkeeper Dennis Onyango returned to the Mamelodi Sundowns’ fold in their 2-1 home win against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca during a CAF Champions League group A encounter.

A brace from Themba Zwane for Sundowns proved decisive in the showdown between the 2016 champions Sundowns and 2017 trophy-holders Wydad.

Zwane got onto a cross from the far end by Lebohang Maboe before unleashing a powerful shot that goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti failed to keep out at his near post.

The South Africans squandered several chances to extend their lead before Mohamed Nahiri silenced the home crowd by firing a 35th-minute equaliser.

Zwane netted again midway through the second half, slamming a weak headed clearance past goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti for the decisive goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca were meeting in the fifth match between the clubs in three seasons and each side has now won twice with one draw.

The latest episode of the rivalry was the first in which a team scored twice.

Having lost away to Lobi Stars of Nigeria in their first group match last weekend, Sundowns needed maximum points and began brightly with Zwane scoring from close range after eight minutes.

Sundowns’ victory coupled with ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast edging Nigeria’s Lobi Stars 1-0 in Abidjan means all four Group A contenders have three points from two matches.

The west African duel was settled on 38 minutes when Herve Diomande scored his first goal of the Champions League campaign by converting a penalty for 1998 champions ASEC.

Onyango and the rest of the Brazilians will be back in Champions League action on the first weekend of February when they host ASEC Mimosas, while Wydad will be away to Lobi Stars.

Team Line Ups:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI:

Dennis Onyango (G.K), Morena, Nascimento, Lebusa, Langerman, Anthony Laffor (Lakay 81’), Kekana, Mabunda, Zwane, Maboe, Sirino (Madisha 88’)

Wydad Casablanca XI:

Tagnaouti, Noussir, Dari, Aarab (Gaddarine 48’), Nahiri, Ounnajem, El Karti, Saidi, Nakach, El Haddad (El Moutaraji 70’), Jebor (Badi 71’)

Other results:

Group B:

Esperance 2-0 FC Platinum

Orlando Pirates 3-0 Horoya AC

Group C:

Ismaily 1-2 Club Africain

CS Constantine 3-0 TP Mazembe

Group D:

AS Vita (Congo) 5-0 Simba (Tanzania)

JS Saoura (Algeria) 1-1 Al Ahly (Egypt)