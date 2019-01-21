Uganda Cup: Mujjuzi penalty inspires Proline past struggling Nyamityobora

FUFA Big League side Proline FC eliminated top tier side Nyamityobora out of the Uganda Cup.

Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 32):

Nyamityobora 0-1 Proline

Nebbi Central 3-2 Admin

Proline defender Musitafa Mujjuzi was the hero as visiting Proline edged Nyamityobora 1-0 during the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 duel played at the Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara.

The Uganda U-20 defender scored a penalty in the 89th minute for the day’s lone strike that drives Shafik Bisaso’s side to the last 16 stage.

Proline joins other FUFA Big League side as Kyetume, Bukedea Town Council and lately Nebbi Central.

Nebbi Central recovered from a goal down to beat Eastern region’s Admin from Tororo 3-2 away in Nebbi.

The Uganda Cup returns on Tuesday, 22nd January 2019 with three matches.

After being eliminated from the CAF Confederation cup, KCCA will travel over 200KM to Fort Portal to face Tooro United at the Buhinga Stadium.

The winner of the Stanbic Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

KCCA FC is the cup holder.

Next Games:

Tuesday, 22nd January 2019:

Kireka United Vs Wakiso Giants – Mandela National Stadium ( 4 PM)

Kiboga Young Vs St Mary’s – Bamusuuta Ground, Kiboga (4 PM)

Tooro United Vs KCCA – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal (4 PM)

Other Round of 32 games: