Promotion ‘magician’ Makumbi seeks haven at Kitara Football Club

Richard Makumbi is new head coach at Kitara Football Club. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

The tag Richard Makumbi necessities a bold intro and thunderous mention when it comes to Uganda’s football.

In 27 years, Makumbi has been at the helm of guiding clubs from the lower tier division to the cream-de-la-cream class, Uganda Premier League.

Diligently, Makumbi has guided ten clubs to the Uganda Premier League and one club in Kenya.

As you assimilate the aforementioned, Makumbi has been handed the head coach job at Kitara Football Club, a Hoima based outfit featuring in the FUFA Big League.

On Monday, 21st January 2019, Makumbi was named the new head coach and officially introduced to the club fans at Boma playground.

Richard Makumbi (left) with Kitara FC CEO Joshua Atugonza.

The management of Kitara Football Club has announced the appointment of Richard Makumbi as head coach until the end of the season. His employment contract is renewable in nature. We wish him the best. Joshua Atugonza, CEO Kitara Football Club

The veteran coach beat Allan Kabonge Kivewala and Mark Twinamatisko to the job whose major task will be to guide them to promotion.

Makumbi replaces Edward Golola who had a four match tenure at the club before returning to his parent club, Vipers Sports Club.

He has been coaching Western Stima FC in Kenya.

He flew into Uganda over the weekend and he has conducted his first training session for Kitara FC at Hoima Booma ground.

Makumbi coaching experience: