Vipers bow out of CAF Confederation Cup after away loss to CS Sfaxien in Sfax

CS Sfaxien eliminated Vipers 3-0 on aggregate [Photo: John Batanudde]

CAF Confederation Cup (2nd Leg, Play off):

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 3-0 Vipers (Uganda)

*CS Sfaxien qualifies to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages after 3-0 aggregate win

Uganda will have no club in the group stages of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

This followed the ejection of the two country’s ambassadors, Kampala Capital City Authority and Vipers Sports Club during the play off stage.

Hours after KCCA had bowed out 3-2 on aggregate, Vipers followed suit with a 3-0 loss away to 8 time Tunisian league champions CS Sfaxien in Sfax city at the Tareb Mhiri Stadium.

Alaeddine Marzouki’s gave the home side the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Nigerian Kingsley Sokari headed past Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora for the second goal, 15 minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes.

Earlier, Vipers’ technical bench led by Kenyan Michael ‘Nam’ Ouma had made a change after 42 minutes when midfielder Brian Nkuubi Semakula replaced left back Aggrey Madoi.

The final nail in Vipers coffin was thumped by Manucho deep in stoppage time as the Tunisians booked their slot to the treasured group stages.

CS Sfaxien XI that started against Vipers during the first leg at Kitende. PHOTO: John Batanudde

With 15 minutes to play, forward Abraham Ndugwa was rested for midfielder Tom Masiko before Tito Okello paved way for left winger Duncan Sseninde in the 87th minute.

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan, defender Bashir Asiku and forward Steven Mukwala remained the un-used substitutes.

The Tunisians booked their berth in the group stages with a 3-0 aggregate win over the two legs.

The first leg played at St Mary’s Stadium a week earlier ended goal-less.

Focus for both KCCA and Vipers is switched to the Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

How Vipers Line up in Sfax:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Aggrey Madoi (Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula), Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Geofrey Wasswa, Moses Waiswa, Tito Okello (87′ Duncan Sseninde), Dan Sserunkuma, Abraham Ndugwa (75′ Tom Masiko)

Subistutes Not Used:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Steven Mukwala

Other Results:

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Coton Sport (Agg: 5-3)

Raja Casablanca 1-0 African Stars (Agg: 2-1)

Enugu Rangers 2-1 Bantu (Agg: 4-2)

San Pedro 0-0 Nkana (Agg: 0-3)

NA Hussein Dey 3-2 Al Ahly (Agg: 3-2)

New Star 0-0 Gor Mahia (Agg: 1-2)