Wakiso Giants pardon Bengo

Steven Bengo in action (Photo: Wakiso Giants Media)

Through out his playing career, Steven Bengo has had discipline issues only saved by his immense talent.

Right from when he started out in the Uganda Premier League at SC Villa to KCCA, URA, Soana and Express, Bengo’s track record is well documented.

It was no surprise that even at FUFA Big League side Wakiso Giants, the forward had similar issues that led to his indefinite suspension from the club but with room to return.

Bengo went AWOL leading to his suspension from the club but he has been granted a second chance after he apologized for his behaviour.

“He (Bengo) apologised and has been pardoned,” confirmed Wakiso Giants CEO, Sula Kamoga as quoted by the the club website.

He is available for selection to feature for the club against Kireka United in the Uganda Cup.