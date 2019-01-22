Awany earns Coach Mike Mutebi’s approval

Timothy Awany led KCCA to the group stages of the CAF Champions League last year

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi praised his team captain Timothy Awany describing him as the best player on the domestic scene.

The defender who joined the Kasasiro in 2014 straight from Kibuli SS has been a mainstay in the team and has proved over a time with consistent displays.

“I think Awany is the best player locally at the moment,” said Mutebi in the aftermath of another decent display at home to AS Otoho D’Oyo of Congo.

“Football is democratic and I believe right now, he should be a starter on the national team.

Awany is on the fringes of the Cranes but featured in both 2016 and 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Rwanda and Morocco respectively.

He is the only KCCA player to have played all league and continental games so far this season.