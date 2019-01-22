Kiboga Young pips St Marys to seal round of 16 berth in Uganda Cup

Kiboga Young Football Club has qualified for the Uganda Cup round of 16. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

2018-19 Stanbic Uganda Cup | Round of 32

Kiboga Young 2 – 1 St Mary’s

St Mary’s Tooro United 1 (3) – 1 (1) KCCA

KCCA Kireka United 2 (4) – 2 (5) Wakiso Giants

Kiboga Young Football Club became the seventh second tier league outfit to qualify for the 2018-19 Uganda Cup round of 16.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s coached side recovered from a goal down to win the game 2-1 at the Bamusuuta High School playground on Tuesday.

Former Express forward Yefesi Mubiru gave visiting St Mary’s the lead on 31 minutes for a first half lead.

Abbas Kateregga found the equalizer five minutes into the second half before Willy Kalyango poked home the second on 54 minutes.

Kiboga Young jealously protected the lead to the end to seal a round of 16 berth.

Kiboga Young head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Meanwhile, KCCA, the cup holders, were eliminated by Tooro United 3-1 in post match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Allan Kayiwa cancelled Patrick Henry Kaddu’s opener to push the game into the decisive spot kicks.

Wakiso Giants ejected fellow FUFA Big League out fit Kireka United 5-4, also in post match penalties after a two-all stalemate in 90 minutes.

Ibrahim Kirya’s Wakiso Giants scored through their captain Moses Ali Feni and Abdul Karim Kasule whilst Umar Mbowa and Kamada ‘Ndiefi’ Ssebagala was on target for Kireka United.

The other FUFA Big League sides in the round of 16 are; Kyetume, Proline, Bukedea Town Council, Nebbi Central and Hoima based Kitara Football Club.

Third tier league side Nkambi Coffee, conquerors of Sports Club Villa, are the dark horses remaining in the competition.

There are eight top division clubs still in the competition.

These are; Tooro United, URA, Vipers, Express, Onduparaka, Bul, Bright Stars and Police.

At this stage, all the 16 clubs will partake a share of some money staked by the sponsors, Stanbic Bank.

The round of 16 draws will be conducted on a date yet to be confirmed.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Qualified Clubs to Round of 16:

Uganda Premier League: URA, Vipers, Express, Onduparaka, Bul, Bright Stars, Police

FUFA Big League: Wakiso Giants, Kyetume, Kiboga Young, Proline, Bukedea Town Council, Nebbi Central, Kitara

Regional League: Nkambi Coffee