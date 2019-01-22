Maxime van Pee focuses on more titles after full recovery 

Maxime Van Pee

Maxime Van Pee is hoping to register a successful 2019 season after announcing full recovery from a knee injury.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery to an injury he suffered during practice at the 2017 Motocross of Africa Nations in Botswana.

He was away from competitive racing for eight months.

The MX1 champion however, returned last season participating in a few events.

“This season will be my real comeback. I am fully recovered and I have no any restrictions to race again.

“2018 was to help me regain back my fitness, which really helped. This season I am back to serious competition,” said Van Pee.

Maxime van Pee with his new bike

Van Pee has also acquired a brand new bike; a KTM 350 SX-F 2019 model for the new season.

“This year I will be targeting to reclaim the MX1, Enduro and the regional title. I will also fight hard to earn at least a podium finish at the continental race. Thats why an upgrade was a must,” he added.

The 2019 National motocross season kicks off this Sunday at the Victoria racing track in Garuga.