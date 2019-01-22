Police FC target Vipers defender Katongole

Henry Katongole is targeted by Police FC [Vipers Media]

Police FC have added Vipers SC defender Henry Katongole to their list of January transfer targets.

The former Express and SC Villa centre back joined the Venoms in August but hasn’t featured in any game after he was denied of a license for the first round.

Katongole is training with the Venoms but it’s highly likely he will still not be considered for the second half of the season.

Abdallah Mubiru, the Cops tactician confirmed interest in the defender and revealed the club has made a formal request on his availability albeit on loan.

“We want to strengthen our defence and Katongole is one of the players we are looking at,” said Mubiru.

Also on the Cops wish list is former Proline and Kaizer Chiefs centre back Ivan Bukenya as well as Edgar Bwogi who featured for Express last season.

The 2005 champions have one of the leakiest backlines despite having the second best goal scoring record in the league so far.