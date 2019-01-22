Rhinos vs Kobs in pictures | National Rugby Premiership

Kobs completed the first round of the 2018-19 National Rugby Premiership with an 18-03 win over over Rhinos on Saturday.

Playing in the Rain: Kobs players warm up before the game (Photo: John Batanudde)

Robert Aziku was not soft on his former employers (Phtoto: John Batanudde)

Don’t Touch Me: Conrad Mukwaya eludes a tackle (Photo: John Batanudde)

Still Got It: Allan Musoke races to the try line

The Arrival: Allan Musoke touches down against Rhinos

Well Done: Allan Musoke congratulated by Adrian Kasito and Ivan Kirabo

We Did It: Two of Kobs try scorers Allan Musoke and Justin Kimono embrace

Not Our Day: Sula Ngobi scored the only points for Rhinos (Photo: John Batanudde)

Hold On: Joseph Aredo tackles Byron Atubikire