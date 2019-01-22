Rugby Rhinos vs Kobs in pictures | National Rugby Premiership Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 5 hours ago by John Batanudde Kobs completed the first round of the 2018-19 National Rugby Premiership with an 18-03 win over over Rhinos on Saturday. Playing in the Rain: Kobs players warm up before the game (Photo: John Batanudde) Robert Aziku was not soft on his former employers (Phtoto: John Batanudde) Don’t Touch Me: Conrad Mukwaya eludes a tackle (Photo: John Batanudde) Still Got It: Allan Musoke races to the try line The Arrival: Allan Musoke touches down against Rhinos Well Done: Allan Musoke congratulated by Adrian Kasito and Ivan Kirabo We Did It: Two of Kobs try scorers Allan Musoke and Justin Kimono embrace Not Our Day: Sula Ngobi scored the only points for Rhinos (Photo: John Batanudde) Hold On: Joseph Aredo tackles Byron Atubikire Leave Me Alone: Roger Rukundo (with the ball) holds off Byron Atubikire