Rhinos vs Kobs in pictures | National Rugby Premiership

by John Batanudde

Kobs completed the first round of the 2018-19 National Rugby Premiership with an 18-03 win over over Rhinos on Saturday.

Playing in the Rain: Kobs players warm up before the game (Photo: John Batanudde)
Robert Aziku was not soft on his former employers (Phtoto: John Batanudde)
Don’t Touch Me: Conrad Mukwaya eludes a tackle (Photo: John Batanudde)
Still Got It: Allan Musoke races to the try line
The Arrival: Allan Musoke touches down against Rhinos
Well Done: Allan Musoke congratulated by Adrian Kasito and Ivan Kirabo
We Did It: Two of Kobs try scorers Allan Musoke and Justin Kimono embrace
Not Our Day: Sula Ngobi scored the only points for Rhinos (Photo: John Batanudde)
Hold On: Joseph Aredo tackles Byron Atubikire
Leave Me Alone: Roger Rukundo (with the ball) holds off Byron Atubikire

