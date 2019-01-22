Okello appointed for AFCON U-20 tournament duty in Niger

Dixon Adol Okello in black suit handling a stubborn fan during a domestic match in Uganda. He will officiate at the 2019 AFCON U-20 finals in Niger. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) trained security personnel, Dixon Adol Okello has been appointed to work on the 32 man CAF delegation ahead of the 2019 Total AFCON U-20 finals in Niger.

Okello has been appointed among the two security personnel for the tournament and will handle group A that has hosts Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Burundi.

Algerian Rachid Medjiba will handle group B which has Ghana, Senegal, Mali and Bukina Faso.

Most importantly, Okello will oversee the security affairs for the opening match when Niger takes on South Africa opening match on 2nd February 2019.

Okello’s experience in handling high profile CAF engagements has seen him handle highly charged CAF Competitive matches.

He was the head of security for Al Ahly against Horoya Guinea quarterfinal clash in Cairo and once again on duty for the Al Ahly – Seithief semifinal duel.

He also oversaw the second leg clash of the 2018 CAF Confederation final between Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita Club and Morocco’s Club Athletic.

Lately, he was in Dar es salaam for Tanzania’s Simba Sports Club at home against Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive De la Saoura in a CAF Champions League group D duel on 12th January 2019 at the national stadium.

The U-20 tournament will kick off on 2nd February and wind up two weeks later in Niger.

This is a big honour to serve the beautiful game. I will remain committed to the good cause of protecting, promoting and serving the game to the best of my abilities. I am honoured and more than ready to work.

CAF’s Full Delegation to Niger:

Ahmad Ahmad (CAF President)

Organization Committee:

Almamy Kabele Camara (1st Vice President)

Members: Issaka Adamou (Niger), Bakary Adamou (Niger), Bakary K. Jammeh (Gambia), Abiodun Oluseyi Akinwunmi (Nigeria), Bruno Arthur Didavi (Benin), Frederick Eric Crentsil (Ghana), Kossi Gbenyo Lamadokou (Togo), Malik Toe (Cote d’ Ivoire), Mohamed Salem El Kory (Mauritania), Ouredraogo Wend Pouyre Frederic (Burkina Faso)

President’s Office: Loic Gerand

Disciplinary Jury:

Issa Sama (Burkina Faso), Emmanuel Kande Kalombo (DRC), Bernard Chidziva (Zimbabwe)

Appeals Commission:

Thaddeus Sory (Ghana)

Referees’ Commission:

Onias Felix Tangawarima (Zimbabwe)

Medical Commission:

Group A: Dr. Cyrille Mouyopa (Ghana)

Group B: Dr. Cyrille Serges Dah (Cote D’Ivory)

Technical Study Group:

Group A: Korichi Taoufik (Algeria

Group B: Ahmed Yusuf (Nigeria)

General Coordinators:

Group A: Kabelo Bosilong (South Africa)

Group B: Ibrahim Tiemogo (Niger)

Assistant General Coordinators:

Group A: Imade El Fahouss (Morocco)

Group B: Nasiru Jibril (Nigeria)

Security Officials:

Group A: Dixon Okello (Uganda)

Group B: Rachid Medjiba (Algeria)

Media Officers:

Group A: Sarr Farid (Burkina Faso)

Group B: Yves Leopold Kom (Cameroon)

Media Editors:

French Editor: Antoine Battiomo (Burkina Faso)

English Editor: Momodu Bah (Gambia)

Event Planning & Protocol:

Nathalie Leon Basque (Cote D’Ivoire)