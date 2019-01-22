Uganda Cup holders KCCA eliminated by Tooro United

2018-19 Uganda Cup | Round of 32

Tooro United 1(3)-1(1) KCCA

KCCA Kireka United 2(4)-2(5) Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Kiboga Young 2-1 St Mary’s

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club is out of the 2018-19 Uganda Cup.

The feat follows their loss to Tooro United at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal on Tuesday during the round of 32 engagement.

KCCA scored the opener through Henry Patrick Kaddu.

Allan Kayiwa found the equalizer for Tooro United in the closing moments of the game to call for post match penalties.

Wasswa Bbosa’s charges went ahead to win the penalty lottery 3-1.

Willy Kavuma, Kawooya and Issa Mubiru were all on target for Tooro United.

KCCA’s skipper Timothy Dennis Awany, Hassan Musana and Allan Okello missed their respective kicks from the penalty spot.

Muzamiru Mutyaba scored their lone goal in the tense shoot out.

In the other two games played on Tuesday, Kiboga Young recovered from a goal down to out-muscle St Mary’s 2-1 in Kiboga.

Wakiso Giants won 5-4 in post match penalties over Kireka United after a two-all draw at Namboole National Stadium.

Qualified Clubs

Tooro United joins the other 15 clubs that have qualified for the round of 16.

The other 15 are; URA, Wakiso Giants, Kyetume, Vipers, Kiboga Young, Proline, Express, Onduparaka, Bukedea Town Council, Nebbi Central, Bul, Bright Stars, Nkambi Coffee, Police and Kitara

The round of 16 draws will be conducted on a date yet to be confirmed.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.