Wakiso Giants players celebrate at Namboole Stadium

2018-19 Uganda Cup | Round of 32

Kireka United 2(4)-2(5) Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Tooro United 1(3)-1(1) KCCA

KCCA Kiboga Young 2-1 St Mary’s

Wakiso Giants recovered from a goal down to send the game into the decisive spot kicks after a two-all draw during a Uganda Cup round of 32 duel played at Namboole on Tuesday.

Second half substitute Moses Ali Feni volleyed home the opener six minutes after replacing Abraham Ainemani.

Umar Mbowa found the equalizer for Kireka United, beating goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba before veteran midfielder Kamada Ssebagala put the home side ahead to make it 2-1.

Abdul-Karim Kasule netted the equalizer in the fifth of the seven added minutes to send the match into post match penalties that Wakiso Giants won 5-4.

Meanwhile, KCCA bowed out of the competition in heart breaking fashion, falling to Tooro United 3-1 in post match penalties after a one-all draw in normal time.

Allan Kayiwa scored for Tooro United to cancel Patrick Henry Kaddu’s opener.

At the Bamusuuta Playground in Kiboga, home side Kiboga United recovered from a goal down to win 2-1 over St Mary’s.

Yafesi Mubiru put St Mary’s ahead in the 31st minute and take a slim half time lead.

Abbas Kateregga and Willy Kalyango scored the two second half goals.

KCCA is the reigning cup holder.

Team Line Ups

Kireka United XI: George Katende (G.K), Godfrey Amuki, Robert Kabolo, Ishaaq Lumago (Captain), Simon Ssentumbwe, Paul Kibandwa, Samuel Kaddu, Kamada Ndiefi Ssebalgala, Umaru Mbowa, Daniel Otto, Derrick Kibuuka

Subs: Reagan Male (G.K), Job Owori, Morris Lugya, Kenneth Katende, Jimmy Musoke

Wakiso Giants XI: Cleo Ssetubba (G.K), Hassan Wasswa Dazo, James Kasibante, Abraham Ainamani, Swaibu Mudde, Kigozi, Clinton Kamugisha, Isaac Ntege, Sharif Ziraba, Stephen Bengo, Abraham Ndugwa

Subs: Mansoor Mutumba (G.K), Kateregga, Ayub Kisaliita, Luutu, Abdul Karim Kasule, Ibrahim Jingo, Moses Ali Feni