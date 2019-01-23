FUFA bans and fines Mike Mutebi for league fixing comments

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Mike Mutebi for bringing the game to disrepute.
The KCCA Football Club manager, during a club send off party for former KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi, claimed that all but one of the last 20 league titles had been fixed.
FUFA did not take comments made by Mutebi lightly, summoning him to the disciplinary committee, and as a result the 2017 double winning coach has been handed a four-match touchline ban and fine of two million shillings.
Meanwhile, Bright Stars head coach Fred Kajoba has also been found guilty of leading his technical bench to the field of play during the league game against Tooro United to protest a penalty decision, bringing the match to standstill for a few minutes.
For his actions, Kajoba has been slapped with a fine of two million shillings.
URA Football Club head coach Sam Ssimbwa has also been sanctioned. Ssimbwa made tribalist comments during a post match brief in Jinja after his side was held by Kirinya-Jinja SS in a league game.