FUFA bans and fines Mike Mutebi for league fixing comments

Sam Ssimbwa and Mike Mutebi (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Mike Mutebi for bringing the game to disrepute.

The KCCA Football Club manager, during a club send off party for former KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi, claimed that all but one of the last 20 league titles had been fixed.

FUFA did not take comments made by Mutebi lightly, summoning him to the disciplinary committee, and as a result the 2017 double winning coach has been handed a four-match touchline ban and fine of two million shillings.

Mike Mutebi alleged that before former ED Jennifer Musisi came to KCCCA, the club had a budget for buying matches.

He further stated that all the titles that have been won in Ugandan top football

league in the last twenty years had been fixed' — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) January 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Bright Stars head coach Fred Kajoba has also been found guilty of leading his technical bench to the field of play during the league game against Tooro United to protest a penalty decision, bringing the match to standstill for a few minutes.

For his actions, Kajoba has been slapped with a fine of two million shillings.

Bright Stars FC technical bench officials entered the field of play in the 76 th minute

after a penalty was awarded to Tooro United FC. The match stopped for 2 minutes. — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) January 23, 2019

URA Football Club head coach Sam Ssimbwa has also been sanctioned. Ssimbwa made tribalist comments during a post match brief in Jinja after his side was held by Kirinya-Jinja SS in a league game.