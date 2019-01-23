FUFA shares success script with other sports federations in Uganda

FUFA President, Moses Magogo shares the federation achievements with the other sports federations. PHOTO: FUFA Media

The will power of sharing is equally as crucial as the act of receiving.

Along the same school of thought aforementioned, Federation of Uganda Football Federations (FUFA) has on undertaken a key note presentation to Sports Federations in Uganda about its success story over the years.

The Presidents, Chairmen and General Secretaries of the Sports Federations registered with National Council of sports were invited for the event held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

FUFA also invited officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports together with National Council of sports.



The Federation of Uganda Football Associations upholds the core values of oneness and teamwork hence finding it key to always cooperate with all other National sports Federations. The event is aimed at bringing together all different Federation Presidents and General Secretaries for the purpose of interaction and sharing ideas. FUFA will also use this platform to share its experiences and success story Hussein Ahmed, Head of communications at FUFA

I am thankful for FUFA for inviting us to be part and share how Airtel Uganda. We are committed to boost Sports, Education and Health. Ugandans and Africans in general are blessed in using their natural bodies and mind to use their talents.

Managing director VG Somasekhar

FUFA has enjoyed a success story in various areas of Governance, Administration, Finance, Football Development, Infrastructure, Competitions, its Membership, Marketing and Communications which have turned out to be the federation’s key focus areas.

Some achievements:

The Uganda Cranes has already qualified for the AFCON Finals 2017 and 2019 while the Uganda U-17 Team will feature at the AFCON Finals U-17 to be hosted by Tanzania in April this year.

The federation has also managed to secure land to construct a modern training facility in Rubaga at Kadiba and a stadium in Lugazi.

Some of the sports federations in attendance included Uganda Rowing Federation, Uganda Athletics Federation, Ludo, Cricket, Handball, Rugby, Baseball and Soft ball, Netball, Volleyball, Taekwondo among others.