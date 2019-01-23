After breaking UCU Lady Canons dominance of the women’s National Basketball League last season, JKL Lady Dolphins want to maintain their place at the top.

On Monday, the club announced the signing of Moreen Atulinda from KIU Rangers, and they are far from done in the transfer business.

The champions have added Brenda Nakitende to their roster. The guard joins on a two-year deal from former champions A1 Challenge.

“It’s because of God that I find myself here. I will forever be grateful for everything A1 offered me,” Nakitende is quoted as saying by the club media team.

Nakitende is one of the better defenders in the league, an attribute that attracted the attention of JKL’s Technical Manager, Fredricks Owora.

“I believe she will help the team defensively because of her style of play. We believe she has now matured in her game reading, which will help the team further,” Owora says.

Nakitende was part of the 2016 and 2017 title winning UCU Lady Canons.