Kasirye, Wafula technically shipped out at Vipers

Aggrey Madoi and Davis Kasirye have both been released [Photo: John Batanudde]

Less than six months after signing them, Vipers has technically released forwards Noah Wafula and Davis Kasirye.

The duo along with Dickens Okwir, Burundian Ndizeye Sefu and right back Fred Okot are on the list released by the club subject to getting them loan deals.

“Venoms through their technical director Eddie Butindo this afternoon announced the release of Ndizeye Sefu, Dickens Okwir, Fred Okot, Davis Kasirye and Noah Wafula. All five will go out on loan…” read part of the statement on the club website.

Noah Wafula last game at Vipers was at home to CS Sfaxien

Wafula joined the Venoms from Kakamega Home Boyz and made a number of appearances scoring one goal while Kasirye joined from SC Villa.

“Vipers has decided to let these players go on loan to other clubs as we try to shape our squad for the remainder of this season,” confirmed club Technical Director, Eddie Butindo.

Madoi contract not renewed

In the same vein, the Kitende-based side has also decided not to renew left back Aggrey Madoi’s contract after it expired.

Madoi who joined Vipers Jinja Municipal Council (JMC Hippos) in 2015/16 season has found playing hard to come after returning from Police on loan where he spent last season.

His last game at the club lasted less than half an hour after he was substituted in Sfaxien in the Caf Confederation Cup 3-0 loss to home side CS Sfaxien.

Meanwhile, the club has also offered to send former U17 international Frank Tumwesigye Zaga on loan to Express until the end of the season.