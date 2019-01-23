Kirya stands with Settuba after pathetic display

Wakiso Giants players celebrate at Namboole Stadium

Wakiso Giants coach Ibrahim Kirya rallied around unfortunate goalkeeper Cleo Settuba after his blunders nearly cost the side a place in the last 16 of the Uganda Cup.

Ssetuba miscued a ball allowing Umar Mbowa to score into an empty net before he gave away a second with a weak punch that saw the ball land on the foot of Kamada ‘Ndiefi’ Ssebagala less than two minutes later.

“Let’s not crucify him,” stated Kirya. “He made mistakes and football is like that. It’s a game of mistakes,” he added.

“Fortunately, he recovered and saved a penalty that took us through to the next round which is the most important thing in a knock out competition.

Kirya made nine changes from the line-up that started against Doves All Stars in the Fufa Big League handing debuts to four players.

Explaining this, the former SC Villa and URA tactician says the focus is mainly on the Big League.

“The main goal this campaign is to gain promotion to the premier league and that explains the rapid changes. But we believe in every player we have and they did the job.

Wakiso Giants are the Group Leaders in Elgon Group and are among favourites to earn promotion to the premier league.