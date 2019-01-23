Mbarara City in goals galore during warm up match

Paul Mucureezi scored twice for Mbarara City against Mbarara Select. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Training Match:

Mbarara City 16-0 Mbarara Select

Friendly Match:

Wednesday, 23 January 2019:

Mbarara City Vs Nkambi Coffee – Kakyeeka Stadium (4 PM)

Top Bet financed Uganda Premier League out-fit Mbarara City Football Club was unstoppable during a training match, winning 16-0 against non-league side Mbarara Select at the Kakyeka Stadium on Tuesday.

Uganda U-20 national team midfielder Ivan Eyam scored the lion’s share of the goals, finding the net four times in the one sided duel.

Usual suspect Paul Mucureezi, South Sudanese international Makweuth Wol and Umar Muniizi each scored twice.

The others goals came from new signing Derrick Onyai, Jude Ssemugabi, Jasper Aheebwa, Siraje Musindo and Ivorian international, Franco.

The Ankole Lions’ assistant coach, Baker Kasule was left impressed by the performance of his charges prior to their next league engagement away to St Mary’s Stadium, against Vipers this coming Sunday.



The build-up was good as we make early preparations for our last game of the season as well as the second round of the season Baker Kasule, Assistant coach, Mbarara City Football Club

Ivan Eyam scored four goals in Mbarara City’s humbling of Mbarara City during a warm up game. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Meanwhile, Mbarara City has confirmed yet another friendly match on Wednesday, 23 January 2019, still at home as they host high flying Nkambi Coffee.

Nkambi Coffee Football Club is a regional side that recently make headlines with a 2-0 win over giants Sports Club Villa in the Uganda Cup.