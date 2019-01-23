Mike Mutebi: All attention now shifts to the league

Timothy Awany reacts after missing a penalty at Buhinga [Photo: John Batanudde]

Following an early elimination from the Stanbic Uganda Cup, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi says now all focus will be on reclaiming the league from Vipers.

In a space of three days, KCCA have been eliminated from Caf Confederation Cup and the Uganda Cup by AS Otoho D’Oyo and Tooro United.

The Kasasiro lost 3-1 in a penalty shootout to Tooro United after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

“We are out of the Uganda cup and next challenge is the league,” Mutebi told reporters. “We shall negotiate that when the right time comes,” he added before revealing they are now trying to absorb the hurting exit.

“Right now, we are trying to absorb what has happened; being out of the Stanbic Uganda cup.

The gaffer feels his side was not effective, didn’t create as much and also careless in taking penalties.

We were not effective. We didn’t create many chances as we usually do and when we went to penalties, our players were a bit careless with the way they took the spot kicks.

KCCA lead the 16-team league table with a difference of seven points over second placed Vipers who have played two games less.

Their first league game in the second round will be away to bogey side, Mbarara City on January 30.