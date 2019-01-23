Kyengera Rotaract club honours Uganda FA boss Magogo

Moses Magogo (holding award) poses for a group photo with the Kyengera Rotaract Members

The Rotaract club of Kyengera honoured the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Moses Magogo with a vocational service award.

The ceremony took place at Valhalla Restaurant along Lumumba Avenue in Kampala.

He was recognized for his outstanding and selfless service towards the development of Uganda’s football over the years.

Magogo, who is also a CAF Executive Committee member becomes the first high profile recipient of this award from the sports fraternity.



Every year we award the most outstanding persons in service. The FUFA President has outstanding during his leadership as we have witnessed the 39 year jinx broken following Uganda Cranes qualification to the AFCON Finals in 2017. The Cranes replicated the fete by returning to the soccer show piece for the second successive time. To us at the club, we are happy with this tremendous job by Magogo and his team at FUFA Annet Mary Nanziri, President of Rotaract Club of Kyengera



I am very humbled that a group of young people recognize the efforts of the work we do. The Rotaract club of Kyengera recognises and awards us. I am using us intentionally as (footballers and FUFA) for our efforts. This re-energises us to work harder. It makes us want to work even harder for some of the things we do and don’t think people recognise but they do. Definitely we have better batteries starting tomorrow morning. They have a very good cause for the people in Kyengera where they are trying to work on to making life better. If all of us in this country worked this way we can make it a better place Moses Magogo, FUFA President

Magogo was accompanied by Ronnie Kalema a member of the FUFA Executive Committee and Chairman of Uganda Football Referees Association.

The President of the Rotaract Club of Kyengera (L) Annet Mary Nanziri hands over the award to Moses Magogo (center)

Who is Moses Magogo?



Full Names: Moses Magogo Hassim

Birth Details: 8th November 1976 in Kamuli to Mr. Sam Zua Nkinda and Mrs. Ruth Biribawa Nkinda

Academic Profile: Kagulu Primary School in Kamuli District, Jinja College, Namilyango College, Makerere University where he attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering (Electrical).

Employment: Kinyara Sugar Works, Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC), African Development Bank.

Football and playing career: On top of playing schools and University football, Magogo has also played association football with Kinyara Sugar FC and Mutundwe Lions FC.

Football Administration: In the lower football administration, Magogo was Club Treasurer Mutundwe Lions FC (1998 – 2013), Club Secretary Super Cubs Soccer Academy (2011-2013), Secretary Rubaga District Football Association (2005-2009) and FUFA General Assembly delegate for Rubaga DFA (2004 – 2013).

In the National Football Administration:

FUFA, CAF and FIFA Administration

Secretary FUFA Competitions Committee (2005-2011), Chairman FUFA Licensing Board, Member of the Uganda Cranes AFCON 2012 Mobilisation Committee, FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) Manager for Uganda, Member of the FUFA EXCOM representing Kampala region

Currently FUFA President (after he was re-elected in 2017 for 2 nd term)

term) CAF Executive Committee Member

President of the CAF Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee

Served on FIFA Security and Integrity Committee, CAF Organising Committee of the Inter Club championships

FIFA Football Administration and Marketing Instructor

Served as Chairman of FUFA Marketing Committee and Member of the Board of Directors Nakivubo Stadium and Mandela National Stadium

Innovations

Magogo is accredited for having transformed the league and football competition systems in Uganda and particularly the FUFA Big League in 2009 and Regional Leagues. He is also responsible for starting the players’ contracting regulations and system in Uganda, negotiating and concluding the various sponsorships to football. Magogo has been a key player in the governance reforms in Ugandan football

During his Administration 2013 till to-date: