Vipers to send Zaga on loan to Express

Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye will play for Express for the remainder of the season

Vipers Sports Club is set to make several changes to their squad, which include waiving some players and sending others out on loan, leaving only those that will be used for the remainder of the season.

Express Football Club is one of the beneficiaries of the changes to be made by the league champions as they will have midfielder Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye on loan until the end of the season.

Tumwesigye made a few appearances for the Venoms last season, and a loan deal for him to join Police for the 2018-19 season had been agreed but fell through at the last minute.

Vipers opted to stay with the midfielder but has still struggled to break into the main team this season, managing just two league appearances that came under former coach Javier Martinez.

The youngster has failed to challenge the likes Moses Waiswa, Tom Masiko, Brian Nkuubi and Abraham Ndugwa for place in the Venoms midfield.

It is upon that background that Tumwesigye will be allowed to join the Red Eagles where he could get more playing time for a possible return next season.

Zaga joined Vioers senior team last season from the club academy, St Mary’s Kitende, and was part of the 2017-18 Uganda Premier League title winning squad.