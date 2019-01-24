﻿Former KCCA forward Umony joins Express

Brian Umony in action for KCCA against Tusker in a friendly last year

Brian Umony has joined six time Uganda Premier League winners Express FC.

The dreadlocked centre forward is believed to be among the new players the club will unveil on Friday January 25.

The former KCCA, Azam and St. George striker has been out of action for over two years after suffering a bad injury while with the latter but has since recovered.

Umony, the 2007-08 league Most Valuable Player for the past couple of months trained with KCCA and there were reports he could rejoin the club for a third stint in his career.

However, it’s reported that his medical team advised him against signing for a side that uses artificial turf on a daily basis and that’s how the move to KCCA didn’t materialise despite featuring in the club’s friendly matches including those in Kenya early last year.

His signing will probably take pressure off forwards Eric Kambale and Tonny Odur as the Red Eagles continue to restructure their playing staff.

How long and the financial details of the deal remain scanty but Kawowo Sports understands it could be just a one year deal.

Kefa Kisala’s charges have also added midfielder Frank Tumwesigye Zaga on loan from Vipers.