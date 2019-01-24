AFCON U-20 Tourney: Ghana names final team

Some of the Ghana U-20 players

2019 Total AFCON U-20 finals

2nd – 17th February

In Niger

Group A: Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Burundi.

Group B: Ghana, Senegal, Mali and Bukina Faso

Ghana U-20 national team (The Black Satellites) have confirmed the final 21 man squad set to represent the country at the 2019 Total AFCON U-20 finals in Niger.

Head coach Jimmy Cobblah has named his final team that has three goalkeepers in Frederick Asare, Manaf Nurudeen and Danlad Ibrahim.

Others that make the team include; Montari Kamahini, Gideon Mensah, Prosper Ahiabu, Emmanuel Kumah, Daniel Lomotey, Ibrahim Sadiq, Enock Attah Agyei, Isaac Atanga and Maxwell Arthur among others.

Manchester City defender Amankwah Yeboah, Gebrial Leveh and Najeed Yakubu fail to make the final team.

The team is already camped in Niger preparing for the competition which kicks off on February 2.

Ghana is housed in the all West African group A that also has Senegal, Mali and Bukina Faso.

Burundi is the only CECAFA member country at the championship.

Ghana’s 21-man squad

Goalkeepers: Danlad Ibrahim, Frederick Asare, Manaf Nurudeen

Out field players: Montari Kamahini, Gideon Mensah, Prosper Ahiabu, Emmanuel Kumah, Daniel Lomotey, Ibrahim Sadiq, Enock Attah Agyei, Michael Baidoo, Maxwell Arthur, Fard Ibrahim, Nathaniel Adjei, Frank Arhin, Ibrahim Sulley, Saliw Babawo, Isaac Atanga, , Ishaaku Kondah, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku

CAF’s Full Delegation to Niger:

Ahmad Ahmad (CAF President)

Organization Committee:

Almamy Kabele Camara (1st Vice President)

Members: Issaka Adamou (Niger), Bakary Adamou (Niger), Bakary K. Jammeh (Gambia), Abiodun Oluseyi Akinwunmi (Nigeria), Bruno Arthur Didavi (Benin), Frederick Eric Crentsil (Ghana), Kossi Gbenyo Lamadokou (Togo), Malik Toe (Cote d’ Ivoire), Mohamed Salem El Kory (Mauritania), Ouredraogo Wend Pouyre Frederic (Burkina Faso)

President’s Office: Loic Gerand

Disciplinary Jury:

Issa Sama (Burkina Faso), Emmanuel Kande Kalombo (DRC), Bernard Chidziva (Zimbabwe)

Appeals Commission:

Thaddeus Sory (Ghana)

Referees’ Commission:

Onias Felix Tangawarima (Zimbabwe)

Medical Commission:

Group A: Dr. Cyrille Mouyopa (Ghana)

Group B: Dr. Cyrille Serges Dah (Cote D’Ivory)

Technical Study Group:

Group A: Korichi Taoufik (Algeria

Group B: Ahmed Yusuf (Nigeria)

General Coordinators:

Group A: Kabelo Bosilong (South Africa)

Group B: Ibrahim Tiemogo (Niger)

Assistant General Coordinators:

Group A: Imade El Fahouss (Morocco)

Group B: Nasiru Jibril (Nigeria)

Security Officials:

Group A: Dixon Okello (Uganda)

Group B: Rachid Medjiba (Algeria)

Media Officers:

Group A: Sarr Farid (Burkina Faso)

Group B: Yves Leopold Kom (Cameroon)

Media Editors:

French Editor: Antoine Battiomo (Burkina Faso)

English Editor: Momodu Bah (Gambia)

Event Planning & Protocol:

Nathalie Leon Basque (Cote D’Ivoire)

