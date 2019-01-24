Agaba, Ngabire excel at the 2019 Cross Country Golf tourney

Bridget Nakamoga was among the group top performers at the 2019 Cross Country Golf Championship

Golfers Dickson Agaba and Victoria Ngabire triumphed with the overall men and ladies prizes during the 2019 Cross Country Golf tournament at the Uganda Golf Club.

Agaba, handicap 25 tallied 54 nett to take home the best male player’s prize that also came with a trip to Trackers Safari Lodge in Bwindi and an air ticket to Zanzibar courtesy of Air Tanzania.

Ngabire, playing off handicap 36 was the best female with 57 nett and also win herself a night for two full board at the Trackers Safari Lodge in Bwindi.



It was purely a good round of golf for me. I had a good front nine and I also had a great group that I played alongside with Dickson Agaba

Meanwhile, Evelyn Assimwe returned 64 nett, to win the group A ladies section by a stroke better than Bridget Nakamoga.

Anne Abeja toppled group B with 59 nett, ahead of Wendy Angudeyo (64 nett).

This was the third edition of the championship that had over 150 golfers taking part in the various catergories.

The tournament was organized by the ladies wing at the Uganda Golf Club under the leadership of the lady captain, Anne Abeja.

Air Tanzania, Aero Link, Trackers Safari Lodge, Coca Cola, Kenya Ports Authority, Nationwide Group and Christex Garments were the other sponsors.

Overall winners:

Men: Dickson Agaba – 54 Nett

Ladies: Victoria Ngabire – 57 Nett

Group A Ladies

Winner: Evelyn Asiimwe – 64 Nett

Runners up: Bridget Nakamoga – 65 c/b

Group B

Winner: Anne Abeja – 59 Nett

Runners up: Wendy Angudeyo – 64 Nett

Group C

S. Y. Hong – 57

Na Miae – 61

Men

Group A

P. Escedu – 57

O. Matata – 61 Nett

Group B

Moses Turyatemba – 58 c/b

S.Opolot 58

Group C

T.Doshi 56

James Sekajugo – 59

Guest winners

T. Mulinde

J. Babirye