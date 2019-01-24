Alishe quits Mbarara City after being replaced as Captain

Harishe Asuman Kihogo

Asumani Halishe has opted not to extend his stay at Mbarara City after the club replaced him as skipper.

The experienced centre back who can also play as a defensive midfielder reliably fall out with the club hierarchy for consistency absenteeism especially for local friendlies.

He also didn’t travel the team to Onduparaka in the league citing personal problems despite being part of the squad that was meant for the game.

It’s on such a back ground that Coach Livingstone Mbabazi decided to strip him of the arm band and replaced him fellow central defender Hilary Mukundane.

It’s reported that after the decision was announced at the training ground, the defender immediately revealed that he was leaving the club.

Alishe joined the Ankole Lions in July 2017 in a one and half year deal from Bul FC.

He is linked with a move to record league holders SC Villa where he played between 2009 and 2011.