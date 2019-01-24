URA Football Club captures forward Kilama from Ndejje University

Dickens Kilama

URA Football Club has confirmed the signing of Uganda U-20 international striker Victor Dickens Kilama.

Kilama, 19, pens a one-year deal with the tax collectors from Uganda Premier League debutants, Ndejje University FC.

The development was confirmed the URA FC Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Kakembo on Thursday, 24th January 2019.

URA FC confirms the signing of the Ugandan U20 international Striker Victor Dickens Kilama from Ndejje University FC and has previously had stints with Gibraltar FC in Spain and Football for Good academy. Ivan Kakembo

Kilama becomes URA’s second signing in the January transfer window after Cromwel Abang Rwothomio.

Dickens Kilama signs the contract

URA will host Vipers in their last game of the Uganda Premier League first round on Friday, 25th January 2019 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.