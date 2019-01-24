Egyptian side Ismaily disqualified from Caf Champions League

Egyptian side Ismaily has been disqualified from the Caf Champions League by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The decision follows crowd trouble that brought to end their home game against Club Africain on match day two of the competition.

With the Tunisian side leading 2-1, the match was called off a few minutes into stoppage time as part of the crowd pelted the assistant referee with water bottles and stones.

Caf invoked Chapter XII, article 3 of the Champions League rules and regulations that states:

“If the referee is forced to stop the match before the end of the regular time because of invasion of the field or aggression against the visiting team, the host team shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated from the competition, without prejudice to the sanctions existing in the regulations.

In the same line, all of Ismaily’s results have been annulled, so Club Africain do not get the benefit of a win from the game.

DR Congo side TP Mazembe also lose the three points they got from their 2-0 home win against the Egyptians.

The above ruling is based on Chapter XI, article 13 of the same rules that dictates:

“If a team withdrawn after the start of the group matches without having played half of the group matches, the overall results of the matches in which the team is participated is cancelled.

The decision means that Vipers conquerors, Algeria’s CS Constantine lead the group with 6 points from two games, having beaten both Mazembe and Club Africain so far.