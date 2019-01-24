George ‘Best’ Nsimbe leaves Maroons

George Nsimbe

George ‘Best’ Nsimbe has left Maroons midway the season after joining the club on a three year contract in August last year.

Nsimbe says he leaves the club to go a coaching course due to take place in Tanzania for two months.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, the former KCCA, Vipers and Azam tactician confirmed the development revealing he has written to the club about the move.

“It’s true,” said Nsimbe when queried on reports. “I have a coaching course to attend in Tanzania for two months and I have informed the club management through writing,” he added.

Nsimbe signed a three year at the club and hopes to return after studying.

“It will be depend on if they still want me at the club. For now, I want to thank them for the opportunity rendered to me to manage the club.

According Nsimbe, the coaching course will be held between February 15- 15 April, 2019.

In his absence, he believes assistants Robert Ssekweyama and David Obua will do the job.

He leaves the Prisons’ side 13th on the 16-team log with 15 points in as many games.