Kajoba fears he could earn life ban with further reaction

Fred Kajoba shouts instructions at his players

Fred Kajoba fears he could be banned for life if he made any comment in regards to the Sh. 2 million fine by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

Kajoba was found guilty of leading his technical bench to the field of play during the league game against Tooro United to protest a penalty decision, bringing the match to standstill for a few minutes.

“I am going to put a piece of cloth in my mouth for every game,” Kajoba told Kawowo Sports when asked for a reaction on the fine.

“I beg you let me keep silent otherwise I may utter words that could lead to a life ban. I am still in shock. Surely, who is Kajoba to be fined 2 million?

Last season, Kajoba was also fined for commenting on referee’s performance in the 1-1 draw with Vipers on match day one.