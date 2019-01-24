2019 Umea Games: Kasawo confirmed as hosts

Kasawo Islamic S.S director Hajji Khassim Kajaya (left) recieves the letter confirming the school as the 2019 Hosts for the UMEA Solidarity games. PHOTO: HAM Agency

2019 Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) Solidarity Games:

19th – 22nd April

At Kasawo Islamic Secondary School, Mukono

The organizing committee of the Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) games has confirmed Kasawo Islamic Secondary School as hosts for the 2019 edition, that runs 19th to 22nd April.

The announcement was made at the UMEA offices in Kibuli on Tuesday.



The Mukono based school, founded in 1927 had been earlier nominated during the climax of last year’s event at Nkoma SS in Mbale.

After inspecting the facilities at the school on three occasions to assess the readiness of preparation, the organizing committee finally passed the green light.



UMEA Secretary General Hajji Abubakar Kakembo duly affirmed the readiness of the Mukono based school.





The Director and Headmaster of Kasawo Islamic pledged himself during last year’s event in Mbale. They applied for hosting the UMEA Solidarity games. Our committee visited Kasawo three times and found out that the school is capable of hosting the event this year. We are much convinced that they have the capacity to host the schools’ s

UMEA Secretary General Hajji Abubakar Kakembo

The meeting that convened at Kibuli S.S to confirm Kasawo S.S as the 2019 UMEA Tournament hosts. PHOTO: Ham Agency

The Director Kasawo Islamic Hajji Khassim Kajaya praised the organizing Committee for granting his school the opportunity to host the Games



We thank the committee for receiving our application and honoring us the chance to host UMEA solidarity Games this year. We promise to make the best preparations with the guidance of Allah Kasawo Islamic Director Hajji Kajaya

.The announcement was also witnessed by Hajji Twahil Kiteezaala (Chairman-UMEA Sports Committee) and Hajji Hussein Lwembawo Kyagulanyi (General Secretary UMEA Sports Committee), Hajji Ndugwa Badru (Member UMEA Sports Committee and Executive Secretary of the Wakiso Secondary Schools Head Teachers’ Association-WAKISSHA) and Ntege Sabwe Abdallah (Committee Member UMEA / Executive Secretary UMTA) and Hajji Nasser Kiwanuka Kagimu (Programmes Officer UMEA).

Kasawo S.S players in a football session. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Netball players in training at Kasawo S.S play ground. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

The event is for muslim founded schools in Uganda where close to 30 schools are expected to take part.

Football, Netball, Handball, Badminton and Table Tennis are the games competed for at the championship held over the Easter Weekend.

Kibuli S.S are the record winners since inception.

The tournament is often supported by Tropical Bank and Crown Beverages Limited with Ham Sports Agency offering the marketing and promotion muscle.

Mbale based Nkoma S.S held the 2017 edition.

Kibuli’s Anisha Muhammed fights for the ball with a Kawanda S.S player during the 2017 edition hosted by Mbarara High School



Defending Champions for the previous edition 2018 Hosted by Nkoma SS, Mbale)



Football: Boys: Bulo Parents SS, Girls: Kawempe Muslim SS .



Table tennis: Boys-Mbogo Mixed, Girls: Mbogo Mixed School.



Badminton: Boys- Kibuli, Girls: Kibuli S.S



Volleyball: Girls- Kinawa High Mugongo. Boys: Mbogo Mixed



Handball: Girls-Kibuli S.S, Boys: Kibuli S S



Netball: Ngando Wamala S.S



Overall Champions: Kibuli SS