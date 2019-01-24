Mbarara City outwits Nkambi Coffee in friendly match

Paul Mucureezi scored twice for Mbarara City in the 3-0 win against Nkambi Coffee. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Warm up match:

Mbarara City 3-0 Nkambi Coffee

Mbarara City Football Club played their second warm up game under two days with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Masaka based regional club, Nkambi Coffee at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara on Wednesday.

Paul Mucureezi scored a brace and South Sudanese international Makuweth Wol added the other in the warm up duel, preparing the Ankole Lions for their final game of the first round against Vipers.

This was the second warm up game for the Top Bet sponsored side under 48 hours following a 16-0 drubbing of Mbarara Select a day earlier, still at Kakyeka.

Mbarara City is currently third on the 16 UPL logo with 27 points.

This Sunday, the Ankole Lions make the trip to St Mary’s Kitende along Entebbe Road as they square up against the reigning champions, Vipers Sports Club.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s side has been the revelation of the first round from a relegation battling club last season to a surprise title contender.