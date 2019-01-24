NIC adds Juniors League, Drum to Uganda Cranes insurance pack for Shs 9.7 billion

NIC MD Bayo Folayan greets Moses Magogo during the sponsorship launch in Kampala. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) Holdings Limited has renewed their marriage vows with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for another four years.

NIC has partnered with FUFA since 2008, and the sponsorship has been improving year after year.

The new sponsorship will now cover the Uganda Cranes (Shs. 660M), FUFA Juniors League (Shs. 800M), FUFA Drum Tournament (Shs. 960M), FUFA Awards (Shs.10M) annually for four years, a total of Shs. 9.7 billion.

There is a package for a new power generator worth $18,000.

It is an improvement over the previous contract with FUFA. The new contract covers all players, coaching staff and team doctors against death and injuries resulting into permanent disability sustained while on official engagements.

It also covers incidences during training as well as travels to and from matches and burial arrangements in case death occurs.

Magogo with FUFA Marketing committee chairperson, Rogers Byamukama (right). PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE



I thank the National Insurance Corporation for supporting football since 2008 and other sports disciplines especially netball. I always want to thank NIC for fulfilling their obligations as signed in the contract. This new package is even more exciting because it has the FUFA Juniors League and the FUFA Drum as well as the cash value of Shs 10M to the FUFA Awards and the generator Moses Magogo, FUFA President



This package is in line with NIC’s continued support of sports in Uganda, we believe the youth are the future of the country and that is why this sponsorship goes a long way to support the efforts of government in the area of youth and sports development. Our vision in supporting football in Uganda is to create an enabling environment for our footballers so that they too can compete on a global platform and rank among the best in the world

NIC’s Managing Director Bayo Folayan

Folayan Bayo stresses a point during the press conference. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

The press conference was graced by Moses Magogo, flanked by the chairperson of sponsorship and marketing committee, Rogers Byamukama, FUFA marketing director NIC’s Managing Director Bayo Folayan, NIC Holdings company secretary Elias Edu and Jocelyn Ucanda represented the Insurance company.

FUFA’s other sponsors include Airtel Uganda Limited (Uganda Cranes’ main sponsors), BIDCO and Eco Bank, among others.

The contract details: