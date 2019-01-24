Second Kitante Golf tourney preparations in high gear

54 year old Catherine Pavie reacts after a shot during a golf tournament.

2019 Kitante Golf Open Championship:





Saturday, 26th January

At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The expectations are high and the vibe is ripe a few days to the tee-off of the 2019 Kitante Golf Tournament at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course this coming Saturday, 26th January.

This year’s tourney was officially launched on Wednesday, 23rd January 2019 by Uganda Golf Club captain Joseph Bagabo, who was flanked by Barclay’s Bank’s Henry Kyanjo, Annette Kiconco alongside Pinnacle’s security Harriet Nakisanja and other club officials.

A large field of over 150 golfers (male and female) are expected to take part in the day long championship whose mode of play will be stable ford full handicap.

We are glad to have the tournament back. We expect lots of fun and a great entry in our season opener here at our club. Barclays and Pinnacle are our premium sponsors and we are proud to be associated with their partnership Joseph Bagabo, Uganda Golf Club captain

Joseph Bagabo, Uganda Golf Club Captain. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE



It’s a pleasure to be associated with the second edition of the Kitante Open and at the same time with the Uganda Golf Club

Henry Kyanjo, Barclay’s Head of Affluent Segments Retail and Business Bankin

L-R: Allen Kagina (Chief Guest), Soon Yoon (Best overall lady golfer), Dr. David Musisi (Best male) and UGC Captain Joseph Bagabo during the 2018 prize giving ceremony. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Last year’s winners were Dr David Musisi (136 nett) and South Korean Lady Golfer Soon Yoon (145 nett) over 36 holes played in two days.

There are lots of prizes that await the top performers who will be crowned at the colourful 19th hole experience.

Besides the overall prizes for the best man and lady golfers, there are also prizes for the different exceling golfers in the groups A,B and C as well as the side bets longest drive and nearest to the pin contests.

2018 Kitante Golf Open Top Performers:

Overall Winners:

Men: David Musisi – 136 Nett

David Musisi – 136 Nett Ladies: Soon Yoon – 145 Nett

Men:

Group A

Winner: Michael Tumusiime – 141 Nett

Michael Tumusiime – 141 Nett 1 st Runners Up : Dave Plenderieth – 143 Nett

: Dave Plenderieth – 143 Nett 2nd Runners Up: Yusuf Ssentongo – 146 Nett

Group B:

Winner : D. Odiama – 140 Nett

: D. Odiama – 140 Nett 1 st Runners Up : Salani J – 141 Nett

: Salani J – 141 Nett 2nd Runners Up: Lim Lim – 144 Nett

Group C:

Winner: Mbuso Gwafila – 142 Nett

Mbuso Gwafila – 142 Nett 1 st Runners Up : Wu Wei Ling – 143 (Countback)

: Wu Wei Ling – 143 (Countback) 2nd Runners Up: Ndyaguma P. (143)

Ladies:

Group A:

Winner: Rose Azuba – 148 Nett

Rose Azuba – 148 Nett 1 st Runners Up : Katy Kabenge – 151 Nett

: Katy Kabenge – 151 Nett 2nd Runners Up: Martha Babirye – 152 Nett (Countback)

Group B:

Winner : Ruth Ssali – 146 Nett

: Ruth Ssali – 146 Nett 1 st Runners Up : Tian Qiu Xiang – 147 Nett

: Tian Qiu Xiang – 147 Nett 2nd Runners Up: Doreen Mwesigye – 150 Nett

Gross Winner:

Becca Mwanja – 151

Side Bets:

Nearest to the Pin:

Men : Kiwe Sebunya

: Kiwe Sebunya Ladies: Moureen Nasimolo

Longest Drive: