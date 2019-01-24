Second Kitante Golf tourney preparations in high gear

2019 Kitante Golf Open Championship:
Saturday, 26th January
At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala
The expectations are high and the vibe is ripe a few days to the tee-off of the 2019 Kitante Golf Tournament at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course this coming Saturday, 26th January.
This year’s tourney was officially launched on Wednesday, 23rd January 2019 by Uganda Golf Club captain Joseph Bagabo, who was flanked by Barclay’s Bank’s Henry Kyanjo, Annette Kiconco alongside Pinnacle’s security Harriet Nakisanja and other club officials.
A large field of over 150 golfers (male and female) are expected to take part in the day long championship whose mode of play will be stable ford full handicap.
We are glad to have the tournament back. We expect lots of fun and a great entry in our season opener here at our club. Barclays and Pinnacle are our premium sponsors and we are proud to be associated with their partnershipJoseph Bagabo, Uganda Golf Club captain
It’s a pleasure to be associated with the second edition of the Kitante Open and at the same time with the Uganda Golf Club
Henry Kyanjo, Barclay’s Head of Affluent Segments Retail and Business Bankin
Last year’s winners were Dr David Musisi (136 nett) and South Korean Lady Golfer Soon Yoon (145 nett) over 36 holes played in two days.
There are lots of prizes that await the top performers who will be crowned at the colourful 19th hole experience.
Besides the overall prizes for the best man and lady golfers, there are also prizes for the different exceling golfers in the groups A,B and C as well as the side bets longest drive and nearest to the pin contests.
2018 Kitante Golf Open Top Performers:
Overall Winners:
- Men: David Musisi – 136 Nett
- Ladies: Soon Yoon – 145 Nett
Men:
Group A
- Winner: Michael Tumusiime – 141 Nett
- 1st Runners Up: Dave Plenderieth – 143 Nett
- 2nd Runners Up: Yusuf Ssentongo – 146 Nett
Group B:
- Winner: D. Odiama – 140 Nett
- 1st Runners Up: Salani J – 141 Nett
- 2nd Runners Up: Lim Lim – 144 Nett
Group C:
- Winner: Mbuso Gwafila – 142 Nett
- 1st Runners Up: Wu Wei Ling – 143 (Countback)
- 2nd Runners Up: Ndyaguma P. (143)
Ladies:
Group A:
- Winner: Rose Azuba – 148 Nett
- 1st Runners Up: Katy Kabenge – 151 Nett
- 2nd Runners Up: Martha Babirye – 152 Nett (Countback)
Group B:
- Winner: Ruth Ssali – 146 Nett
- 1st Runners Up: Tian Qiu Xiang – 147 Nett
- 2nd Runners Up: Doreen Mwesigye – 150 Nett
Gross Winner:
- Becca Mwanja – 151
Side Bets:
Nearest to the Pin:
- Men: Kiwe Sebunya
- Ladies: Moureen Nasimolo
Longest Drive:
- Men: Moses Matisko
- Ladies: Irene Nakalembe