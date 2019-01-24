Maroons beat Mbarara City on striker Otto’s signature

Isaac Otto races to the ball during his epoch at Kiboga Young Football Club. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Maroons Football Club has acquired the services of lanky forward Isaac Otto from FUFA Big League out-fit, Kiboga Young FC.

The Prisons run side managed by former Uganda Cranes legend George ‘Best’ Nsiimbe signed the striker on a two year basis.

They beat fellow top tier Mbarara City Football Club which had earlier expressed interest in signing the player.

Otto, a former player at Nkumba University in the famous University Football League and Singo Ssaza in the Airtel Masaza Cup, has been one of Kiboga Young’s trusted forwards and had four goals to his name by the close of business for the first half of the 2018/19 season.

Isaac Otto (middle) on his unveiling. The transfer fee was undisclosed

He joins other forwards as Rashid Agau and Seif Batte in the quest for the much needed points in the second stanza of the Uganda Premier League.

Meanwhile, the club has released three senior players Dan Wagaluka, Herman Wasswa Nteza and defender Abbey Samson Mutyaba.

The Virgin Gold sponsored club anticipates a great second round having collected a mere 15 points from the 15 games played as they are not safe from the relegation politicking.