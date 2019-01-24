Uganda referee on final list for U-20 Afcon finals

Dick Okello will be assistant referee at Niger 2019 [Photo: Phil Mugabi]

Ugandan assistant referee Dick Okello will be among the match officials at the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Niger 2019.

Okello is one of the 24 match officials on the final list that includes twelve (12) centre referees and as many assistants for the competition due to take place between 2-17 February 2019 in the cities of Maradi and Niamey.

The 28 year old is one of the seven match officials picked from the CECAFA region.

The oldest centre referee at the tournament will be 39-year old Malian Boubou Traore, with Nigerien Moussa Ali Mohamed, 27, the youngest.

Cape Verdean Luis Fernandes Barbosa and Firmino Bassafim of Guinea Bissau, both 38 are the eldest amongst the Assistant Referees. Twenty-six (26) year old Louis Ralph Fabien Cauvelet from Mauritius is the youngest.

Hosts Niger, South Africa, Nigeria and Burundi make up Group A whilst Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and Ghana complete Group B.

The semi-finalists will qualify to represent the continent at the FIFA U-20 World Cup from 23 May to 15 June 2019 in Poland.