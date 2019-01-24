URA Football Club fork 14M for Paidha Black Angels skipper

Cromwel Rwothomio Abang is now a player at URA Football Club. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has acquired the services of former Paidha Black Angels captain Cromwel Rwothomio Abang.

The talented center forward becomes the tax collectors first signing in the January window.

URA FC swiftly reacted to poach the Paidha Black Angels’ jewel after reported interest from rivals Sports Club Villa.

Sam Ssimbwa’s side reportedly paid Shs 14M to acquire the player that will definitely boost the attacking force that has Matthew Odong, Joackim Ojera.

URA has also earlier expressed interest in signing Bright Stars’ Brian Kayanja.

He becomes the third player who have previously played at Paidha Black Angels to feature at URA.

The other two are; Vitalis Tabu and Villa Oromochan.

URA takes on Vipers this Friday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

In 14 matches, the tax collectors have managed 21 points as they sit 6th on the 16 team log.