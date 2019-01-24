URA Vs Vipers Preview: Venoms wary of filthy record against Tax men

Friday January 25, 2019

URA Vs Vipers – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

Action from the corresponding fixture last season

Vipers attention turns to the league come Friday when they visit bogey side URA at Namboole stadium.

The game is one of the two games in hand the reigning champions have and are aware that nothing short of maximum points will see them not less than six points behind leaders KCCA.

URA have been a hard nut to crack for Vipers to crash winning eleven of the past 26 league meetings and losing just five.

However, what gives the Venoms optimism is the fact that Sam Ssimbwa has never beaten Vipers as a coach.

Out of the eight matches against Vipers, he has no win, drawn 5 times and 3 losses with 6 goals registered against 10 conceded.

“Football isn’t played based on history,” said Ssimbwa.

The Key stats;

Vipers haven’t lost a league game since 2-1 defeat to URA at Kitende in November 2017.

In 26 league meetings, URA have won 11, lost 5 while 10 have been draws.

In the process, URA have scored 33 goals and conceded 25.

Key Players

Vipers will rely on forwards Tito Okello and Daniel Sserunkuma for goals with Moses Waiswa doing the supply as Taddeo Lwanga maintains grip on the midfield.

The hosts are likely to deploy former Vipers midfielder Siraje Sentamu to thwart the visitors’ attacks with Said Kyeyune dictating tempo.