Football

Over 40 aspiring referees complete beginners course in Kabale

ago
by David Isabirye
Group photo of all the participants together with the examiner and instructor and other officials

At least 44 referees were successfully part of the FUFA Referees’ beginner’s course in South Western Uganda, Kabale.

This followed a week-long course conducted by Instructor Samuel Egesa (FUFA Referees Manager) as well as examiner Ali Tomusange (2002 FIFA World cup referee).

These budding referees were taken through oral, theory, written and practical sessions (at Kabale Municipal Stadium) exams on the final day.

Ham Sports Agency organized this course in partnership with Soccer 2 Unite.

Current statistics show that Uganda has 1256 referees at the moment.


It was nice to have such a big class of referees. We thank the partners especially Soccer2Unite who have done a wonderful job in changing the lives of many football lovers in Western Uganda. This is the fourth time Soccer2Unite are supporting these courses

Course coordinator, Andrew Amanya

It was a wonderful class. They show a lot of enthusiasm during the sessions and it is important that the young referees get involved in many matches organized in their localities

Samuel Egesa Wesonga, course instructor and FUFA Referees’ manager

The written exams will determine who passed and failed. However the turn up is assign that football is cherished across Uganda. Let us take our skills to the football lovers and teach them all the laws of the Game

Ali Tomusange, Course Examiner

List of participants:

NO. NAMES DISTRICT
1 James Muhwezi Rubanda
2 Joshua Ainamaani Kabale
3 MWESIGYE MILLIANO Kabale
4 TUMWEBAZE HILLARY Kabale
5 BABIRYE AISHA Mbarara
6 OWOMUGISHA PAULINE Mbarara
7 BYAKURAMA AMOS Rubanda
8 KANYESIGYE GOLDIAN Isingiro
9 MUHEESI BAZILIO Ntungamo
10 MUGARURA INNOCENT Rukiga
11 TURYAMUREEBA EZRAH Kabale
12 POLYCARP OWAMANI Rukiga
13 MIRONSO AZED WAISWA Kampala
14 KAYABULA MATHEW Kampala
15 TURYAMUSIIMA PRIZE Rubanda
16 AINAMANI DENNIS Kabale
17 ASIIMWE NATASHA Kabale
18 BIWEREYO ROGYINO Rubanda
19 NIWAMANYA CALEB Kabale
20 AMPEIRE IVAN Rubanda
21 MUCUNGUZI IVAN Rubanda
22 MABUYE SAFI Kabale
23 TUGUME OBED Kabale
24 KEMU EMMANUEL Kabale
25 TUMUHEISE BRIGHT Rubanda
26 ASHABA AHEBWA DARIUS Mbarara
27 MANZI THIERRY Kabale
28 KANYI BRENDA Kabale
29 KATUSHABE LYNATE Kabale
30 BYARUHANGA ISAAC Rubanda
31 NIWAGABA AGGREY Kabale
32 AKANKWASA WILLBROAD Kabale
33 INGABIRE RODGERS Kisoro
34 MUSHABE NECHEMIA Ntungamo
35 IGGA DICKSON Mbarara
36 BYOMUGASHO BENSON Ntungamo
37 ATUHEIRE VICTOR Kanungu
38 SABIITI AMBROSE Rukiga
39 NTURANABO MOSES Ntungamo
40 BIRYAHWAHO ROBERT Kabale
41 UWIMAANA GRACE Kisoro
42 NANKUNDA FAITH Kabale
43 DUSHIME GERALD Kisoro
44 NYESIGA FELIX Ntungamo

