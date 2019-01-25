Over 40 aspiring referees complete beginners course in Kabale

Group photo of all the participants together with the examiner and instructor and other officials

At least 44 referees were successfully part of the FUFA Referees’ beginner’s course in South Western Uganda, Kabale.

This followed a week-long course conducted by Instructor Samuel Egesa (FUFA Referees Manager) as well as examiner Ali Tomusange (2002 FIFA World cup referee).

These budding referees were taken through oral, theory, written and practical sessions (at Kabale Municipal Stadium) exams on the final day.

Ham Sports Agency organized this course in partnership with Soccer 2 Unite.

Current statistics show that Uganda has 1256 referees at the moment.



It was nice to have such a big class of referees. We thank the partners especially Soccer2Unite who have done a wonderful job in changing the lives of many football lovers in Western Uganda. This is the fourth time Soccer2Unite are supporting these courses Course coordinator, Andrew Amanya

It was a wonderful class. They show a lot of enthusiasm during the sessions and it is important that the young referees get involved in many matches organized in their localities Samuel Egesa Wesonga, course instructor and FUFA Referees’ manager

The written exams will determine who passed and failed. However the turn up is assign that football is cherished across Uganda. Let us take our skills to the football lovers and teach them all the laws of the Game Ali Tomusange, Course Examiner

List of participants: