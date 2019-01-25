Badu, Nsibuka to face off in race for UCA top seat

Paul Nsibuka

On Saturday, January 26, the cricket fraternity will have an elective Annual General Meeting to choose a new chairman for the next two years.

Current Uganda Cricket Association chairman Bashir “Badu” Ansasira who seeking a final two-year mandate will battle Paul Nsibuka.

The two faced off two years ago with Badu winning the close election by just two votes. His opponent, Nsibuka, has since been serving as the head of finance on the current executive and now feels he has done the necessary learning and ready to take on the demanding leadership role.

At the AGM, only Uganda Cricket Association member clubs are allowed to vote meaning the two opponents will be looking for votes from Wanderers, JACC, KICC, Premier, ACC, and Tornado Bee.

Badu is a board delegate for Nile while Nsibuka is board delegate for Tornado, so both are expected to get support from their own clubs.

Badu, if given an extended mandate, has promised to focus on consolidating the gains of the last two years while Nsibuka has promised to focus on development if he wins on Saturday.

The calendar activities has been on hold as they await the new executive to take office after the elections.

The elective AGM starts at 2:00pm and will be held at Kati Kati.