Express Football Club unveils the five mid-season recruits

The five Express FC mid-season signings being unveiled at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Express Football Club has on Friday unveiled the five players captured in the secondary transfer period, the January window.

The players unveiled before the media and a couple of enthusiastic fans included tried and tested Uganda Cranes forward Brian Umony (free agent), stylish midfielder Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye (on loan from Vipers), midfielder Goffin Geofrey Oyirwoth (free agent attached to Buddo S.S), midfielder Sadiq Ssekyembe (Katwe United) and lanky striker Ivan Ocholit from Wembley Football Club.

The brief but lively ceremony was conducted at the home of Express, Mutesa II Stadium in Kabowa, Wankulukuku.

Umony will don shirt 13, Zaga (27), Ssekyembe (2), Ocholit (7) and Oyirwoth has been given shirt 26.

Express Vice Chairman (administration), Francis Buule flanked by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hamza Jjunju and the head coach Kefa Kisala oversaw the occasion as the five players were officially inculcated into the Reds’ family.

Express FC opens the second round with an away trip to Tooro United at the Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal on Tuesday, 29th January 2019.

Brian Umony has signed a six month agreement with Express Football Club. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Quotes:

This is a big opportunity for the players and the club. To the players, it is a plat form to show case their talent and develop it further as the club continues to improve in the league and the knock out cup competition Francis Bbule Express FC Vice Chairman – Administration

Express FC head coach Kefa Kisala interviewed by the media. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Express Football Club welcomes the five players recruited on board. We believe it a mix of the experienced and the youth. Brian Umony for instance brings class to the club. He is a proven striker. The other players Goffin, Ocholit, Ssekyembe and Zaga are young and creative enough to beef up our current squad Kefa Kisala, Express FC Head coach

Brian Umony (left) talks to the head coach Kisala at Wankulukuku Stadium. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

I am so happy to be here, it’s an incredible emotion to be apart of this club and I am looking forward to work hard, score as many goals as I can to win silverware for the club. I would also like to thank everyone who has made this happen, my manager and the Express Management. I like the direction the club is taking and I am certain this will work.

To everyone who stood by me all through the trying times, I thank you Brian Umony, striker

Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye has signed a six month loan deal from champions Vipers. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

I am happy to be at Express Football Club. I will optimally utilize my loan spell to play to the best of my abilities. This is a new chapter in my life as well Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye, midfielder

Goffin Geofrey Oyirwoth, midfielder signed from Buddo S.S. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE