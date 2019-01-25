Jane Asinde: Promising youngster joins JKL Lady Dolphins

Jane Asinde during the 2018 FIBA U23 3×3 World Cup

UCU Lady Canons are known for recruiting young players to their team every season because of their basketball program.

Majority of the players in the women’s National Basketball League have gone through their program that started just over a decade ago.

It’s difficult to sign a player coming out of High School when there’s an offer for scholarship at UCU.

Jane Asinde, the biggest prospect from school but featured for Magic Stormers the last couple of seasons, was available following the conclusion of high school.

Joining UCU Lady Canons was the obvious option but instead chose defending champions JKL Lady Dolphins on a four-year deal.

JKL Sports Club announced the capture of the youngster on Friday, January 25 through a press statement.

“18-year-old small forward, Jane Asinde, has today completed her move to JKL Lady Dolphins Basketball Club,” the statement reads in part.

Akinde who was part of Uganda’s team at the 2018 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup is excited by the move.

“I am excited to be joing the JKL Sports Club project,” she’s quoted. “School is a very important aspect for me and having that as a key component of discussion, along with my career progression and personal branding, it became very easy to make the decision,” she added.

Akinde has been likened to Uganda’s best female basketball export Claire Lamunu by the Junior Gazelles head coach Ali Mavita. And to JKL’s Technical Manager, Fredricks Owora, she is the best young player in the region.

“Asinde is the best young player in East Africa at the moment as simple as that,” Owora is quoted as saying.

“There is a lot of space for improvement and in the short-term, having her in a team with they quality of players we have along with top-notch coaches, gives her the opportunity to grow into what could be Uganda’s best ever forward,” Freedom, as he is commonly known, added.