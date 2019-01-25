Odoch dumps Ntinda United for Entebbe FC

Tactician James Odoch has joined Entebbe Football Club. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

A week after agreeing terms with FUFA Big League outfit Ntinda United Football Club, coach James Odoch has sought for greener pastures at fellow second tier side, Entebbe FC, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

Odoch is in final negotiations with the management of Entebbe Football Club, particularly with the owner, Anthony Kimuli.

The former Uganda Cranes international winger confessed he is at Entebbe, but was quick to acknowledge that he is still engaged in negotiations.

I am at Entebbe Football Club but still in negotiations. Hopefully, by next week, we shall have completed all the details in the contract James Odoch, CAF A Licenced coach

Odoch has previously handled Baza Holdings FC (now defunct), JMC Hippos, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and lately Nyamityobora FC.

Since departing Nyamityobora, a number of clubs to include Jinja Municipal Council, Ntinda United and Onduparaka had expressed interest in acquiring his services.

In fact, Odoch nearly joined Ntinda United F.C but gave up at the last minute.