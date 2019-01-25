Uhuru stars as Heathens complete double over Kyadondo rivals Buffaloes

Friday Result

Heathens 32-10 Buffaloes

Saturday Fixtures

Kobs vs. Hippos – 2:30pm, Legends

Rhinos vs. Warriors – 4:30pm, Legends

Pirates vs. Walukuba – 4:30pm, Bweyogerere

Mongers vs. Rams – 4:30pm, Entebbe

Charles Uhuru

Heathens started off the second round of the 2018-19 National Rugby Premiership on a sound note, beating Buffaloes 32-10.

Fly half Chris Lubanga put Heathens ahead with an early penalty before Charles Uhuru worked his way to the try line. Lubanga’s conversion went wide but Heathens led 8-0.

From a line out, Buffaloes could not stop Heathens driving maul from which Simon Olet scored and Lubanga failed to convert, again.

Jimmy Wabagaza ran through Heathens defense to cut the deficit to 7 as the game went into the break.

After recess, Uhuru took advantage of Buffaloes napping defense to touch down at the posts and Lubanga’s replacement Robert Masendi converted.

Jeremiah Wasswa then took advantage Heathens poor contest in the ruck picking the ball and carrying it a few meter before offloading to Ali Hyder for Buffaloes second try. Stephen Alul couldn’t convert.

However, Buffaloes shot themselves in the foot gifting Michael Wokorach with a try before Gideon Kayihura secured the bonus point for the table leaders.