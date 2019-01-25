Wokorach returns as Heathens face Buffaloes

Heathens vs. Buffaloes – 5:00pm, Kyadondo

Heathens captain Michael Wokorach (Photo: John Batanudde)

After missing Heathens last game of the first round against Warriors, Michael Wokorach is back.

The skipper returns to the side for Friday’s clash with Buffaloes at Kyadondo Rugby Club as curtains rise on the second round of the league.

Wokorach scored a couple of tries as Heathens overwhelmed Buffaloes in the second half on the opening day of the season. Romano Ogwal, Gerald Ssewankambo and Bishop Onen scored the other tries for the 2017 champions.

Heathens go into the fixture top of the table, a point above second placed Kobs, and will need nothing short of victory if they are to maintain their place after Game Week 10.

Buffaloes had a rough end to the first half of the season, losing in succession to Pirates and Jinja Hippos. However, the side could be buoyed by sets of jerseys from their prime sponsors Toyota.