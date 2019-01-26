‘Bobo’ wins big at the FMU awards gala 

Ali Omar Yasser (photo: John Batanudde)

The 2017 and 2018 Motorsports champions were presented with their awards during a ceremony held at the Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala on Friday.

Ali Omar Yasser was the big winner of the night after taking the most number of trophies. The 15-year-old collected five trophies from different disciplines.

‘Bobo’ as he is commonly known was officially crowned the 2017 and 2018 buggy champion. He was impressive in the two seasons on the buggy.

‘Bobo’ during an Autocross event

He was presented with the 2018 MX125 championship trophy along with the 2017 award for runners up.

Bobo was further rewarded for being runners up in the 2017 and 2018 Autocross championship.

Ali Omar

The youngster will however not have the best of starts this year after fracturing his leg during practice a weeks ago.

He will be away from competitive racing for six weeks.

Other champions of the night included 2017 and 2018 NRC champions Christakis Fitidis and Susan Muwonge. MX champions Arthur Blick Jr, Fortune Sentamu, Gift Sebuguzi among others.